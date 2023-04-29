Get ready to fall in love with this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home nestled in the heart of Shenandoah! Boasting a spacious and practical split bedroom floor plan, this home is conveniently located near top-rated schools, shopping, and offers easy access to TAMU! Looking for plenty of parking space for your guests or vehicles? This home has got you covered! With additional parking, you'll have ample room for all your guests or occupants. Step inside and you'll be greeted by a large living area that exceeds expectations for entertaining. Enjoy the luxury of a big laundry room and a 2 car garage that's sure to make your life easier. But the real showstopper is the gorgeous kitchen! With granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, knotty alder cabinets, and a beautiful herringbone patterned backsplash, this kitchen is a chef's dream come true! Escape to your ample master bedroom and unwind in the spa-like bathroom complete with separate vanities and knotty alder cabinetry. The back bedroom with its private bathroom provides a wonderful space for guests or a home office. But that's not all! This home also features a formal dining room and a large patio. Come see it for yourself!