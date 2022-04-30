 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhome with a 2 car attached garage. Privacy fenced backyard with a covered patio, open space located behind. Inside has an open concept floorplan with beautiful shaker style cabinetry throughout and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large windows to allow for natural light. And top of the line High Efficiency HVAC System. Call today for a private showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert