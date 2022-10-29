4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,600

RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Incredibly spacious and beautifully maintained 2 year old home located in South College Station which offers you prime access to Hwy 6 from Southern Pointe Subdivision! This house features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and zero carpet. Enjoy the vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Live in luxury with black appliances in the kitchen, an oversized pantry, and a huge quarts kitchen eating bar that overlooks the open concept dining and living space. You will also appreciate the attached 2 car garage and privacy fenced backyard that has a covered patio. It truly is a must see!