Pre Lease for July 2023 move-in. August rent FREE. Brand new to be completed by later June or early July townhome. This specious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with 2-car attached garage townhome features open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a brand new refrigerator. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zone controllers. Washer and Dryer in unit. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. The property has its own private fenced backyard. Lawn care included.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
By Sunday morning, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle thought the Sunday rubber game against Alabama at Blue Bell Park was canceled.
On Thursday 25 seniors from International Leadership of Texas Aggieland High School will make history as the charter school’s inaugural gradua…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
The chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee says his probe of Biden family business dealings has evolved from examining l…