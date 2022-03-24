4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

Available for Pre-lease 7/25/2022 move in! 4 BR/4 BA townhome in the highly desired Barracks Community! Fenced backyard and also right across the street from the dog park! This property is constructed with high quality material which includes stained concrete floors, granite countertops, energy efficient vinyl windows, and ALL appliances! The community offers access to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more!!