 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

Available for Pre-lease 7/25/2022 move in! 4 BR/4 BA townhome in the highly desired Barracks Community! Fenced backyard and also right across the street from the dog park! This property is constructed with high quality material which includes stained concrete floors, granite countertops, energy efficient vinyl windows, and ALL appliances! The community offers access to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert