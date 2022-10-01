 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

Brand new home in Creek Meadows - available immediately! Cozy covered front porch leads you into a home packed full of functionality and storage. The open concept living and dining areas are welcoming and bright! L-shaped kitchen features generous island, under counter lighting, granite countertops, spacious pantry, and stainless-steel oven and microwave (refrigerator included)! Primary bedroom is abundant with natural light! Primary bathroom features double vanities, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Downstairs main hallway gives access to the mud room, laundry room, second full bedroom and bath. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms with large closets and a hall linen closet. Step out onto the back patio and enjoy the perfect entertaining space for outdoor activities! This quiet corner lot inside a loop gives you extra space from the neighboring houses. You'll love that the neighborhood has a community pool, playground, lake and sports courts. Walking distance to three great schools.

