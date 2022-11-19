4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

Brand new home in Creek Meadows - available now! Cozy covered front porch leads you into a home packed full of functionality and amenities. Open concept living and dining areas are welcoming and bright! L-shaped kitchen features generous island, under counter lighting, granite countertops, spacious pantry, and stainless-steel oven and microwave (refrigerator included)! Primary bedroom is abundant with natural light! Primary bathroom features double vanities, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Downstairs main hallway gives access to the mud room, laundry room, second full bedroom and bath. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms with large closets and a hall linen closet. Step out onto the back patio and enjoy the perfect entertaining space for outdoor activities! You'll love that the neighborhood has a community pool, playground, lake and sports courts. This home is walking distance to three great schools! Just minutes to hospitals, shopping and restaurants.