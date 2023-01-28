AVAILABLE FOR JUNE MOVEIN ! This Newer Home welcomes you with a huge front porch with iron railing around the perimeter. The inside offers 4 bedrooms 3 Full baths. This spacious floorplan has tons of storage, tall ceilings, lots of lighting, water proof laminate flooring, granite counters, travertine backsplash, upgraded tile bathrooms, finished garage with garage door opener, All Kitchen Appliances and Washer and Dryer come with the home. The back yard is good sized, features a large covered patio, and NO BACK NEIGHBORS!!!! This home is a 3 way split. 2 Bedrooms share a full bath, then a guest room with a private bath is on the other side of the house. At the back of the house is the Primary Suite with direct access from the bathroom to the laundry room! The Primary Suite bathroom features a large walk in closet, large tile shower, and garden tub.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
