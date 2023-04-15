Like-new home in Creek Meadows - available June 1st! Cozy covered front porch leads you into a home packed full of functionality and storage. The open concept living and dining areas are welcoming and bright! L-shaped kitchen features generous island, under counter lighting, granite countertops, spacious pantry, and stainless-steel oven and microwave (refrigerator included)! Primary bedroom is abundant with natural light! Primary bathroom features double vanities, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Downstairs main hallway gives access to the mud room, laundry room, second full bedroom and bath. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms with large closets. Step out onto the back patio and enjoy a meal at sunset! You'll love that the neighborhood has a community pool, playground, lake and sports courts. Walking distance to three great schools.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
