RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1ST MOVE IN! Incredibly spacious and beautifully maintained 1 year old home located in South College Station which offers you prime access to Hwy 6 from Southern Pointe Subdivision! This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath and has a washer and dryer included. Enjoy the vinyl plank flooring throughout the common and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms for maximum comfort. Live in luxury with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, an oversized pantry, and a huge granite kitchen island that overlooks the open concept dining and living space. You will also appreciate the attached 2 car garage and privacy fenced backyard that has a covered patio. It truly is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
