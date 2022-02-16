4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,499,000

One of a Kind, custom home situated on a 2.5 acre private wooded estate homesite in Indian Lakes. This home is impressive on many levels. Interiors features include 3 fireplaces, hand-stained wood flooring throughout, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, custom drapery’s and shutters, 12 ft ceilings with beams, oversized gourmet Thermador and Bosch cabinet faced appliances, Butler’s pantry, Walk In Pantry with storage custom cabinetry. On the first floor is 2 bedrooms, an office and 2.5 baths. Upstairs you will find 1 bed and 2 baths, bonus area, bunk room. The master suite includes a cozy keeping room with fireplace, his/hers walking closets, ensuite bathroom encompassed in light marble flooring and crema marfil counters and a cathedral ceiling. Future elevator designed in the home plans. Upstairs bonus room has plate picture windows overlooking the lush native landscaping with walking areas make this a perfect secluded getaway but close to dining and shopping. The covered patio features an oversized Lynx grill, Zephyr commercial venthood, upgraded landscaping, mosquito misting system. a few items that cant be forgotten include the smart lighting features, foam insulated rafters, custom book cases, second story balcony overlooking the tree tops, heated bathroom baseboards and more. The detached suite is over 850 square feet and features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and full laundry room, living room and kitchen. The privacy this home has is unmatched!