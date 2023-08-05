A spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is ready for immediate occupancy on October 3rd with crisp colors and a welcoming design. The kitchen is centrally located with a spacious dining room off to the side. It features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. The downstairs master bedroom is generously sized and is complete with a spa-like bathroom with a large walk-in closet, oversized walk-in shower, double sinks and enclosed toilet for privacy. The second floor offers a large loft area which can serve as a second living space, a second full bathroom and three additional bedrooms. The garage is accessed off the back of the home. The central hub for this Smart Home has Bluetooth capabilities, Wi-Fi integration, Z-Wave access and cellular connectivity. Also included is voice control, keyed or keypad front door access, 2 thermostats (one upstairs and one downstairs) and a wireless garage entry. This home is complete with a refrigerator, washing machine and dryer!