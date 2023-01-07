Spacious 4 bedroom 4 bath townhome at The Barracks features granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stained concrete in common areas and carpeted flooring in bedrooms. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in lease. The Barracks offers a variety of amenities to experience which include wakeboarding, sand volleyball, two gated dog parks, an outdoor fitness park, basketball court, game park for playing horseshoes, ping pong, washers, and 4-square, & BearX which features a gorgeous, Vegas-style pool and lazy river. The HOA provides lawn care, cable, and high-speed internet service. *Virtual tour and photos is of a stock unit*
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400
