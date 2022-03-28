 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400

AVAILABLE MAY 15! Absolutely wonderful Pebble Creek rental home located across the street from Pebble Creek Elementary! This location could not be more convenient! Lovingly maintained and well-built, this Marriott home has stood the test of time! Large living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Four generously-sized bedrooms, spacious kitchen with two eating areas and ample storage! Large fenced back yard with covered storage area. Refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer included! Lawn care and quarterly pest control included! Sorry, no pets are permitted in this rental property.

