4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,400

4 Bedroom 4 Bath Fully Furnished Town Home! Beautifully decorated townhome features granite counter tops, ensuite bathrooms, lots of storage, beautifully stained concrete floors but carpet in bedrooms. Breakfast bar for eating or studying. Looks brand new! Owner provides cable and internet. The Barracks is a master planned community featuring resort style pool and entertainment area-- The Cove at BearX, green spaces, dog park, workout areas, cable wake-boarding park, and so much more! Imagine living here and having so many amenities at your fingertips! Unit comes fully furnished with internet and cable paid. Tenants pay for other utilities. You won't want to miss this opportunity!