Welcome into this lovely 4-bedroom, 2-bath home situated on a cul-de-sac. This adorable 3-year old, 2-story home has a place for everyone and everything. The kitchen has a great island with eating bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Relax and enjoy the soaking tub in the downstairs grand master bedroom with a high ceiling and the private on-suite has a fabulous soaker tub ready for your relaxation. The 2nd downstairs bedroom is convenient to a half bathroom great for guests. Walk upstairs and you will be received by a great bonus area, and 2 more spacious bedrooms and a secluded study. This home is a 3-minute drive to College Station High School and convenient to retail shopping and medical. This home vacant and ready for occupancy! Call today for an appointment!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,395
