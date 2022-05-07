 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,375

Brand new energy efficient design 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with study in Southern Pointe. This D R Horton Everett floor plan offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, white cabinetry, island with breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless appliances. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and Continued... See Addendum Remarks 1

