4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,350

Pre-leasing for 7/25/22 move in! This 4 bed, 4 bath townhome is in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in College Station! Located less than 3 miles from Texas A&M, this master planned community offers resort style amenities such as a Vegas Style Pool with Swim up bar & lazy river, dog park, outdoor fitness area, restaurant, cable/wakeboarding, large lake with sandy beach, and so much more!! Each bedroom is equipped with a walk, in closet and spacious bathrooms, open layout with sparkling granite counters, privacy fenced back yard and 4 reserved spaces!