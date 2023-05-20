Welcome to your dream rental home in Creek Meadows! This stunning property has been thoughtfully upgraded throughout and offers a fantastic living experience. Here are the highlights: • Spacious layout: With 4 beds and 2 baths, this home provides plenty of room for you and your loved ones. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet, ensuring ample storage space. • Modern upgrades: The living, dining, and kitchen areas boast wood-like vinyl floors that are both stylish and easy to maintain. Natural light floods the space through numerous windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. • Impressive kitchen: The kitchen is a chef's delight, equipped with under-cabinet lighting, beautiful granite countertops, a tiled backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. The island with an eating bar is for casual meals or entertaining guests. • Luxurious master suite: Indulge in the master suite, complete with a double sink vanity, oversized shower, and a large walk-in closet. Two linen closets provide additional storage options. • Excellent schools nearby: You'll appreciate the proximity to Spring Creek Elementary School, Pecan Trail Intermediate School, Wellborn Middle School, and College Station High School. • Appliances included: refrigerator, washer and dryer. • Pet-friendly • Great neighborhood: The neighborhood offers two community pools, two playgrounds, basketball court, and multiple ponds to fish.