4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

**Available for July 2023 Move in.** This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom condo features an open concept in the living room and kitchen area have "wood like" flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops, with a breakfast bar and black appliances. Half bath off of the living room is perfect for guests, laundry room is on main floor as well as a good-sized pantry. The bedrooms are large size with carpet and private in-suite full bathroom and walk-in closet off of each bedroom. The washer and dyer are provided. You have reserved parking and the gated community also offers a club house, fitness center, pool, and much more. Located in Lakeridge Townhomes - just one block from the nearest TAMU bus stop - and features gated access, fitness center, club house with community game room, and a resort style pool.