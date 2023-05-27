Welcome home to this 4/2 rental located in popular Creek Meadows! Just a short walk to the pool, this beautiful open concept home features a HUGE island kitchen, fabulous corner fireplace, two dining areas and large, light filled living room! Generously sized master offers plenty of privacy and includes double sink vanity, walk in closet, separate shower and soaking tub! Gorgeous designer touches, including Edison style light bulbs in the kitchen and dining area, arched doorways and granite throughout. The covered porch overlooking the large back yard is the final touch you are looking for!