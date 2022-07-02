4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

Pre-Lease for fall 2022. One-year old 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with extra large 2-car garage ACE townhome at Crescent Pointe College Station featured open floor plan, nice light fixture, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout even staircases. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC, Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and first floor living room. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. Lawn care is included.