 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Eagle is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Furniture Source International

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

Pre-Lease for fall 2022. One-year old 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with extra large 2-car garage ACE townhome at Crescent Pointe College Station featured open floor plan, nice light fixture, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout even staircases. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC, Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and first floor living room. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. Lawn care is included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert