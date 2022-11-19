4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

Beautiful new build in Southern Pointe ready for move in! 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with an open concept offers so much for any person ready to make this your new home. Granite countertops through with beautiful vinyl flooring with no carpet with help anyone with dust allergies. Large backyard that has no rear neighbors, coated garage, with in house laundry room and mud room. Kitchen opens to an large living space allowing you room to entertain or just have space between to relax. Neighborhood is located in the south College Station area that is growing more by the day but still 10 minutes to HEB and lowes, shopping, hospitals and more. Make your appointment to see today!