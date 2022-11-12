4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

Like new Kaleo home for lease! This gorgeous 4/3 built in 2020 sits on a spacious corner lot and features a large open floor plan, double-sink vanities and soaking tub in the primary bath, vinyl flooring and a granite topped eating bar! There's something for everyone in Southern Pointe - convenient access to HWY 6 and everything South College Station has to offer, nature trails, scenic lake, a dog park and more!