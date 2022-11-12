 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,300

Like new Kaleo home for lease! This gorgeous 4/3 built in 2020 sits on a spacious corner lot and features a large open floor plan, double-sink vanities and soaking tub in the primary bath, vinyl flooring and a granite topped eating bar! There's something for everyone in Southern Pointe - convenient access to HWY 6 and everything South College Station has to offer, nature trails, scenic lake, a dog park and more!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert