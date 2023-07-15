An energy efficient design 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with study in Southern Pointe. This D R Horton Everett floor plan offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, white cabinetry, island with breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless appliances. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, etc. Conveniently located right off of Highway 6, you're just minutes from shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point. Continued... See Addendum Remarks 1
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,295
