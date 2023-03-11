Well-maintained home. Available the first week of August for someone needing a fabulous rental. An abundance of natural light throughout the home, hard surface flooring throughout, open concept kitchen/living area, 4 spacious bedrooms & a very nice sized laundry. Comes complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Relax in your master bath soaking tub at the end of a long work day, separate shower. Centrally located in south College Station, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and medical facilities. Currently zoned for College Station High. Come fall in love with this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,250
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dirt will begin to move this summer as Baylor Scott & White’s College Station main hospital campus seeks to expand its services.
The Abrego family raised a family of Aggies, as all six of their children graduated from Texas A&M University. Now that their children are…
The goal of the day for the A&M Consolidated and College Station track and field teams was to stack up solid performances at the Cougar Re…
Pluckers Wing Bar is coming to College Station in 2024.
A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have b…