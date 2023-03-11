Well-maintained home. Available the first week of August for someone needing a fabulous rental. An abundance of natural light throughout the home, hard surface flooring throughout, open concept kitchen/living area, 4 spacious bedrooms & a very nice sized laundry. Comes complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Relax in your master bath soaking tub at the end of a long work day, separate shower. Centrally located in south College Station, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and medical facilities. Currently zoned for College Station High. Come fall in love with this home today!