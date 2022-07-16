 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,250

  Updated
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,250

The property is under construction and set the completion at the end of July 2022! It will be ready to occupy in August school year. Brand NEW Specious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with extra large 2-car garage townhome at ACE Townhome subdivision in College Station features open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout even the staircases. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zone controller. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. New refrigerator and washer/dryer will be provided. Lawn care is included.

