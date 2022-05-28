Well Kept 4 bedroom, 2 bath home including the open concept living and dining area with no wall separating the spaces. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Vinyl planks in living, dining, kitchen areas and master bedroom. Tiles in bathrooms. 3-way split floor plan offers privacy for the front two bedrooms and bathroom, the 4th bedroom, and the master suite. The enormous master suite features a spa-like master bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and beautiful tile shower. The floor plan also features huge guest bedrooms, abundant natural light, and privacy fence. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. Minutes to school, minutes to HEB and restaurants and clinic. Available Now!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,250
-
- Updated
