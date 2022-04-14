 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200

This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home on a corner lot in Woodcreek Subdivision features a large family room with a corner fireplace, spacious size primary bedroom and secondary bedrooms, a breakfast area, plus a formal dining area for entertaining. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, a pantry and eating bar. The washer and dryer are included. The covered patio and large size backyard are great for relaxing or entertaining. Includes a sprinkler system and backyard fence. Close to shopping, restaurants, medical and more. Don't miss out on this great rental property.

