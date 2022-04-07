4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200

AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2022 PRE-LEASE! Community Pool Access included. 2487 Horse Shoe Drive is located in Horse Haven Estates just off of Highway 6. This very spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has been reduced. Over 2,000 square feet. This home features stained concrete in the living and kitchen area, laminate wood floors in ALL bedrooms downstairs, upstairs, and the staircase. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances, granite countertops, a granite island, and dark stained cabinets. Beautiful crown molding in common areas. All bathrooms have granite counters and plenty of storage room. Washer/dryer included and a fenced back yard! A 3D immersive virtual tour of this home created by Matterport is available for you to view. Ask your agent for the link and Pre-lease this today!