4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2022! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. Spacious 4 bedroom/4 bathroom home is within a few miles of A&M campus. This single family home located off Rock Prairie features granite counters in kitchen and baths, stained concrete floors, walk in closets, fenced in private yard, rear parking and much more. Pre lease today!

