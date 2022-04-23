 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200

4 Bedroom 4 Bath Townhome. Furniture Optional. Currently Fully Furnished! Keep what you want of the furniture included in lease or all can be removed. Beautifully decorated and features granite counter tops, ensuite bathrooms, lots of storage, beautifully stained concrete floors but carpet in bedrooms. Breakfast bar for eating or studying. Looks brand new! Owner provides cable and internet. The Barracks is a master planned community featuring resort style pool and entertainment area-- The Cove at BearX, green spaces, dog park, workout areas, cable wake-boarding park, and so much more! Imagine living here and having so many amenities at your fingertips! Unit comes fully furnished with internet and cable paid. Tenants pay for other utilities. You won't want to miss this opportunity!

