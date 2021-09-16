4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200

Well maintained 4 bedroom 4 full bath home with a bonus room. The home features tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, large open living room with a fireplace. All bedrooms are nice size and great closest space. Master bath has separate shower and tub with double sink vanity. Kitchen has granite counter tops, cook top, built in oven and comes with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. A washer and dryer are also included. Large patio in the backyard.