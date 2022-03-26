4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,200

Come tour this 4 bed 2 bath brick home at the end of a cul de sac in Creek Meadows Estates today. This lightly lived in home has some great features for entertaining including an open floor plan and an outdoor brick wood-burning fireplace. In the kitchen you'll find shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and a gas oven/range. All appliances included. Available for June 1st move in.