4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,150

Adorable 4 bedroom 4 bath Barracks Townhome 2.5 miles from Texas A&M! This home features granite countertops & stained concrete floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The large kitchen & open living room are great spaces for entertaining friends! You will love the oversized bedrooms with your very own private bath! The Barracks offers resort style amenities including a Cable Wakeboarding park, Fishing Pond, dog park & Sheet Wave Surfing Machine. This townhome is only 1 block from the bus stop and the recreation venue that will feature a in-house Upscale restaurant, Lazy River & Private Cabanas!