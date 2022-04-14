4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,150

Location, Location, Location!! Right off of Restaurant row, 2 minutes to Highway 6, 2 miles to campus! This condo features stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout the bottom floor common areas, granite countertops and a privacy fenced in patio. Three bedroom and bathroom suites are upstairs, with one additional bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Four reserved parking spaces, with easy visitor parking a few steps away! The community features a pool and is a short walk to the TAMU bus route. Owner pays for pest control, lawn care..