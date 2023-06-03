Pre Lease for July 2023 move-in. Brand new to be completed by later June or early July townhome. This specious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with 2-car attached garage townhome features open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a brand new refrigerator. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zone controllers. Washer and Dryer in unit. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. The property has its own private fenced backyard. Lawn care included.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,150
-
- Updated
