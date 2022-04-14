 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100

Preleasing for Fall 2022!!! With a great price and access to the Barracks amenities, this 4 X 4 in the Barracks won't last long! Close proximity to the dog park, A&M bus stop, and BOTH pools. What more could you ask for? This property is a MUST see with large area for parking. This adorable home is available in AUGUST. *Stock photos NO BACKYARD**

