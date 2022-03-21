Great 4-bedroom 4-bathroom house for only $525/bedroom. Each of the HUGE rooms has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Great backyard with wooden privacy fence. Washer, dryer, and lawn care included. Pets OK.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she is removing herself from consideration.
Traffic on Texas 6 north of Bryan was stopped early Wednesday after a multi-vehicle accident.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of OSR in Robertson County.
A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.
The man who helped open the H-E-B in Bryan’s Tejas Center has announced his retirement after more than 17 years at the store.
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
A 35-year-old Huntsville man was in the Brazos County Jail in Bryan on Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a young College St…
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams had been notably silent after Selection Sunday revealed no room for the Aggies in the NCAA …