Gorgeous 4-bedroom 4.5 bath with Extra Large 2-car Garage built by ACE Townhome at Crescent Pointe in College Station! Featuring Open floor plan, Tons of Natural Light, Spacious Kitchen with Luxurous Granite Countertops, a Large Granite Island, Stainless steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinetry, and a corner Pantry. This Townhome has it all with High Ceilings and extensive Crown Molding! Sublime vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, including staircase. Each Spacious Bedroom has its own Private Bath and a Walk-in Closet. 14 Seer HVAC, Ceiling fans in each bedroom and first floor living room. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator Included! Common areas maintenance, lawn care, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. Don't miss this Beauty! Rare find and an Investors Dream!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100
-
- Updated
