Come check out this beautiful, spacious home. Upgraded flooring and light fixtures. Game room for extra entertaining space. Granite countertops with an eating bar in the kitchen. Walk in laundry room, with a half bath. Built in desk in kitchen as well! Play set and gardening space in the large backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,100
