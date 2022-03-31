4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

Pre-leasing for fall 2022! It's 4/4 Barracks townhome located just 2.5 miles from the Texas A&M campus on the TAMU bus route. It is featured granite countertops, stained concrete floors living and kitchen, black appliances and lots of kitchen cabinet space. Nice size bedrooms offer walk-in closets and carpet floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Fenced backyard. Digital Cable & Internet, full lawn care, and all exterior maintenance are included. The community offers resort-style amenities, featuring a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach. The Clubhouse with Arcade, Bar & Grill, In-House Brewery, Lazy River, Private Cabanas, Sheet Wave Surfing & More.