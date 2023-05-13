PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Spacious 4 bedroom 4 bath townhome at The Barracks features granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stained concrete in common areas and carpeted flooring in bedrooms. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in lease. The Barracks offers a variety of amenities to experience which include wakeboarding, sand volleyball, two gated dog parks, an outdoor fitness park, basketball court, game park for playing horseshoes, ping pong, washers, and 4-square, & BearX which features a gorgeous, Vegas-style pool and lazy river. The HOA provides lawn care, cable, and high-speed internet service. *Virtual tour and photos is of a stock unit*
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maddie Hall was the kind of person who lit up a room and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, either.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who transferred to Ole Miss after last season, was dismissed from the Rebels’ team over the…
If someone would have told a younger Oliver Hadnot, principal of College Station Middle School, that he would remain at the same school for 20…
If you don’t know it’s there, the Edge community is just a little blip in the road these days.