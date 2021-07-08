 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home offers spacious size bedrooms, with a large living area, and dining area off the kitchen. Great cabinet and counter space, and a pantry in the kitchen. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Lots of parking space in the back. Conventiently located near TAMU bus stop, HEB, restraurants, and more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert