4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN. Wonderful condo located in a gated community, on the A&M bus route and near shopping centers and restaurants. In close proximity to Wolf Pen Creek Park. Spacious bedrooms, each with their own private bath and walk in closet. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, eating bar and pantry. Washer / dryer included! Fenced yard with a small patio. The complex amenities include swimming pool, 2 hot tubs, workout facilities and clubhouse for you enjoyment. Pre lease today! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.

