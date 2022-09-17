4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

Available Now! This beautiful, brand new build, has 4 BR, 4.5 Baths, and is ready for immediate move in! Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, and tons of natural light throughout. With all new appliances, luxury vinyl plank floors, including staircase, spacious bedrooms, each with its own private bath and walk-in closet, this is a must see! Owner pays for pest control & lawn care in common areas.