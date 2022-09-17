 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

  • Updated
Available Now! This beautiful, brand new build, has 4 BR, 4.5 Baths, and is ready for immediate move in! Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, and tons of natural light throughout. With all new appliances, luxury vinyl plank floors, including staircase, spacious bedrooms, each with its own private bath and walk-in closet, this is a must see! Owner pays for pest control & lawn care in common areas.

