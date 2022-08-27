4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,999

Move-in Special! Beautiful brand NEW townhome features 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with extra large 2-car garage. It has an open floor plan concept, nice light fixtures, spacious kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and a large island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout even staircase. No Carpet. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. Central cooling and heating with 14 Seer HVAC, Ceiling fans. Brand new washer, dryer, and a side by side refrigerator are included. Lawn care is included.