PRE-LEASE FOR AUGUST 2022 Looking for a great condo that is centrally located and convenient to restaurants (including Starbucks, Panera Bread & More), shopping, Texas A&M (less than 2 miles), and on the bus route? Look no further! This 4 bedroom 4 bath unit in Gateway Villas has an inviting & open floorplan, granite counters, some new Vinyl Plank flooring (not pictured), ceramic tile flooring in the common areas, lots of storage space, and a private fenced backyard! The unit comes with 4 reserved parking spaces and also is conveniently located near the visitor parking, the community features 2 swimming pools. There is one bedroom downstairs with a private bath and three bedrooms upstairs all with their own private baths. The condo has been recently painted & includes all appliances. Pest control included!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 57.
The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.
Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans…
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
- Updated
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.
Harry Raisor, the former director of Easterwood Airport in College Station and a U.S. Air Force veteran, died last month. He was 91.
Brazos County health officials reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.