4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

PRE-LEASE FOR AUGUST 2022 Looking for a great condo that is centrally located and convenient to restaurants (including Starbucks, Panera Bread & More), shopping, Texas A&M (less than 2 miles), and on the bus route? Look no further! This 4 bedroom 4 bath unit in Gateway Villas has an inviting & open floorplan, granite counters, some new Vinyl Plank flooring (not pictured), ceramic tile flooring in the common areas, lots of storage space, and a private fenced backyard! The unit comes with 4 reserved parking spaces and also is conveniently located near the visitor parking, the community features 2 swimming pools. There is one bedroom downstairs with a private bath and three bedrooms upstairs all with their own private baths. The condo has been recently painted & includes all appliances. Pest control included!