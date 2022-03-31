 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

PRE-LEASE TODAY!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 2022! Located close to TAMU and in the heart of Aggieland. Spacious living area and large back yard. The home has been beautifully remodeled with granite countertops, new appliances, fresh paint, tiled floors, new bathroom vanities, mirrors, and sinks. This home comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. The backyard is large and has mature trees offering shade and owner provides lawn care. Must see! Pre lease this home today!

