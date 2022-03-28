4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

Pre-Lease for late July 2022. A gorgeous 4-bedroom and 2 bath home in lovely Edelweiss Estates is just a short distance to the neighborhood park and College Station schools. This home featured a nice family room with a beautiful fireplace, spacious kitchen with island. Kitchen appliances and a refrigerator are included. Beautiful cabinetry with lots of storage spaces. Beautiful master suite has double vanities, separate shower, and spacious walk in closet. All other bedrooms are in good size with nice closets. Nice fenced back yard with sprinkler system. No pet.