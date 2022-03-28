 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

Pre-Lease for late July 2022. A gorgeous 4-bedroom and 2 bath home in lovely Edelweiss Estates is just a short distance to the neighborhood park and College Station schools. This home featured a nice family room with a beautiful fireplace, spacious kitchen with island. Kitchen appliances and a refrigerator are included. Beautiful cabinetry with lots of storage spaces. Beautiful master suite has double vanities, separate shower, and spacious walk in closet. All other bedrooms are in good size with nice closets. Nice fenced back yard with sprinkler system. No pet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert